Crosslink Capital Position in Symantec (SYMC) Trimmed by $5.14 Million; Reinhart Partners Increased Its Trinet Group Com (TNET) Position by $4.35 Million as Stock Price Rose

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Trinet Group Inc Com (TNET) by 81.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 73,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,535 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83 million, up from 90,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $67.8. About 717,971 shares traded or 132.58% up from the average. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 16.64% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500.

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Symantec (SYMC) by 17.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 233,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.74M, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Symantec for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $21.76. About 5.83 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers — SYMC; 15/04/2018 – Symantec Targeted Attack Analytics Enables Customers to Uncover the Most Sophisticated and Dangerous Cyber Attacks; 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec Corp. (SYMC); 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 11/05/2018 – Lawyers for investors say they are investigating whether Symantec “may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 Rev $4.760B-$4.90B; 11/05/2018 – Symantec fell more than 30 percent Friday to a low of $18.85; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC PROVIDES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON INVESTIGATION

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL) by 46,333 shares to 97,034 shares, valued at $11.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hld Com by 72,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 702,882 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity. $422,327 worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) shares were sold by Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L..

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $129.82M for 25.90 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) by 19,280 shares to 121,595 shares, valued at $15.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

