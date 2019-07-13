Crosslink Capital Maintains Position in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT); Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose While University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Lowered Its Stake

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 17,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 204,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15M, up from 187,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $168.41. About 260,715 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 2,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,443 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82M, down from 39,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $279.54. About 2.23M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,804 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has invested 0.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Johnson Gp Incorporated owns 2,727 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lvw Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 2,173 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 4,275 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Associate reported 75,872 shares. First Foundation Advsrs has 1.27% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The New Jersey-based Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Com has invested 4.54% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Evercore Wealth Management invested 3.83% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lpl Finance Ltd Liability owns 279,050 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech accumulated 1.13% or 860,609 shares. Fincl Bank Of The West reported 18,363 shares. Notis invested 4.36% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fernwood Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.13% or 1,000 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.88 billion for 38.40 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,210 shares to 15,216 shares, valued at $27.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jbg Smith Properties by 16,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA).

