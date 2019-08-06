Crosslink Capital Lowered Its Position in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by $11.15 Million as Share Value Declined; Goldman Sachs Group Has Boosted Associated Banc (ASB) Position by $4.18 Million

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 55.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 70,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 56,214 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, down from 126,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 5.98 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving; 20/04/2018 – Salesforce CEO Made 30 Times Typical Worker Last Year, But Ratio Should Have Been Much Higher — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 29.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 198,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 873,363 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.65 million, up from 674,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.07. About 1.58 million shares traded or 38.82% up from the average. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB); 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASB 1Q EPS 40C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 41C; 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT; 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year; 21/03/2018 Associated Banc-Corp Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 24/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO AUTHORITY REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 396.67 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corp has 0.42% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 10.68M shares. 1.90M are owned by Fil Ltd. Mitchell Cap Mgmt reported 0.47% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hemenway Commerce Limited owns 2,275 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Kcm Ltd has invested 0.38% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Compton Cap Management Ri reported 0.32% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cypress Cap Gru invested in 38,490 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.16% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 43,953 were reported by Huntington State Bank. Lord Abbett Co Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 407,989 shares in its portfolio. First United Bankshares Trust has 3,075 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 1,825 are held by New England & Mngmt. Destination Wealth invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Everence Cap Mgmt reported 17,428 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.51% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $7.54 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.58M was sold by Benioff Marc. Roos John Victor had sold 114 shares worth $18,169 on Thursday, February 14. Weaver Amy E sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751. BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800 worth of stock. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Harris Parker sold $1.03 million.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) by 19,280 shares to 121,595 shares, valued at $15.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc (Put) by 573,220 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $7.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 201,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 716,704 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold ASB shares while 72 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 118.71 million shares or 3.54% less from 123.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.04% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 42,331 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Lc owns 49,129 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Plc holds 28,788 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 9,677 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 60,100 are held by Renaissance Techs Ltd Com. Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). 361,862 are owned by Legacy Private. Foundry Prtn Lc holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 876,485 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 17,768 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 393,336 shares. Sei Invests owns 82,428 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Teachers Retirement accumulated 244,341 shares. Pzena Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.11M shares. Shelton Capital Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).