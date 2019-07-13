Crosslink Capital Lowered Its Holding in Symantec (SYMC) by $5.14 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Anixter Intl (AXE) Market Value Declined, Holder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Increased Stake

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Anixter Intl Inc (AXE) by 137.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 17,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,049 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 13,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Anixter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $58.43. About 67,623 shares traded. Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has declined 9.07% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Expects Acquisitions Close Before 2Q-End, Add to Earnings in First Full Year of Operation; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATION, EXCLUSIVE OF TRANSACTION, INTEGRATION EXPENSES, AMONG OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Net $32.1M; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE SECURITY BUSINESSES IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND FOR $151 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $60M-$70M; 22/03/2018 Anixter Moves Flagship European Distribution Center to Lichfield, U.K; 26/04/2018 – Anixter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – FOR 2018, CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $180 MLN – $200 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN – $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Cash Flow From Ops of $180M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Adj EPS $1.16

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Symantec (SYMC) by 17.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 233,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.12M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.74 million, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Symantec for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 13.34 million shares traded or 60.98% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – Symantec suffers worst day in 17 years after news of internal audit; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,IN CONSIDERATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT,SYMANTEC TO SETTLE DISPUTES,DISMISS ACTIONS AGAINST CO WITH PREJUDICE; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES SYMANTEC ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE FOLLOWING; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO ALSO PROVIDE FURTHER DETAIL ON CO’S FINANCIAL RESULTS & OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades Session High Amid Chatter; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remai; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 11/05/2018 – Symantec fell more than 30 percent Friday to a low of $18.85; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mobile

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 11,670 shares to 5.18 million shares, valued at $242.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 871,272 shares, and cut its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AXE shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 26.82 million shares or 1.32% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 13,501 shares. United Automobile Association accumulated 6,032 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Ameriprise Financial accumulated 205,030 shares. 3,309 were reported by Tci Wealth Advisors. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 1,657 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 22,194 shares. New York-based Quantbot Tech Lp has invested 0.04% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 9,702 shares. Pittenger Anderson reported 70 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Group Llp has 13,550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) for 885,339 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Limited has invested 0.07% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 3,348 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $403.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) by 19,280 shares to 121,595 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ims Mgmt reported 29,464 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 3.11M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 4.78 million were accumulated by D E Shaw And. Principal Fin reported 955,869 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management reported 94,969 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California-based Lpl Limited Company has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). First Manhattan stated it has 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Brown Brothers Harriman And Co reported 153 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 0.02% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Lifeplan Gp Inc has 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 64,557 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc reported 2.96M shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 10.31M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Macroview Investment Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 155 shares.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $133.94M for 30.44 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.