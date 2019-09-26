Crosslink Capital Lowered Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stake By $1.03 Million; American Capital Management Has Raised Hms Holdings (HMSY) Holding By $2.21 Million

American Capital Management Inc increased Hms Holdings (HMSY) stake by 3.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Capital Management Inc acquired 69,120 shares as Hms Holdings (HMSY)’s stock rose 17.99%. The American Capital Management Inc holds 2.29 million shares with $74.01 million value, up from 2.22 million last quarter. Hms Holdings now has $3.08B valuation. The stock decreased 3.98% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 342,533 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – HMS BERGBAU AG INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF STAKE TO FINANCE PREPARATIONS FOR COAL MINING IN ORZESZE, POLAND; 25/04/2018 – HMS PUT UNDER REVIEW AT VTB CAPITAL; 24/04/2018 – HMS NETWORKS AB HMSN.ST – TARGETS A LONG-TERM ANNUAL GROWTH OF 20 % PER ANNUM AND AN OPERATING MARGIN OF MORE THAN 20; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 EBITDA RUB 6.8 BN (+7% YOY); 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflo; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND FOR 2017 OF RUB 6.83 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP SAYS LONG-TERM DIV POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 02/04/2018 – HMS Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP PLANS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) stake by 3.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 6,160 shares as Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)’s stock rose 4.11%. The Crosslink Capital Inc holds 198,300 shares with $33.36 million value, down from 204,460 last quarter. Euronet Worldwide now has $8.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $148.4. About 154,002 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer owns 4,359 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Cim Ltd holds 5,665 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. First Mercantile holds 5,154 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 25,193 shares. Jefferies Group Lc has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 3,686 shares. 101,808 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.57% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Metropolitan Life Insur Co holds 2,418 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,047 were accumulated by Huntington National Bank & Trust. Asset has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 1,637 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Delaware-based Dupont Management has invested 0.02% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Foundry Partners Limited Liability accumulated 16,144 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Euronet Worldwide has $20000 highest and $18900 lowest target. $194.50’s average target is 31.06% above currents $148.4 stock price. Euronet Worldwide had 3 analyst reports since June 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Selloff is Overdone – Piper Jaffray – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Crosslink Capital Inc increased Smart Global Holdings stake by 29,360 shares to 236,039 valued at $5.43 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Paypal Holdings stake by 4,880 shares and now owns 153,920 shares. Talend Sa was raised too.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.30 million for 13.54 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY) Be Disappointed With Their 77% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Irving public company acquires Plano health analytics firm for over $35M – Dallas Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like HMS Holdings Corp.â€™s (NASDAQ:HMSY) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Expecting From HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HMS Holdings has $5000 highest and $39 lowest target. $48’s average target is 36.21% above currents $35.24 stock price. HMS Holdings had 11 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 5 by Leerink Swann. The stock of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, August 5 with “Buy”.

American Capital Management Inc decreased Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) stake by 131,150 shares to 1.81 million valued at $44.48M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) stake by 13,990 shares and now owns 198,815 shares. Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) was reduced too.