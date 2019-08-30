Crosslink Capital Lifted Tableau Software (DATA) Holding; Copart (CPRT) Holder Weybosset Research & Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 19,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 121,595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48 million, up from 102,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 15,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 241,640 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64M, down from 257,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $75.19. About 379,078 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Copart Expands Atlanta East, Georgia Location – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Copart (CPRT) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Drive Past Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Copart, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CPRT) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Meritor (MTOR) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Copart (CPRT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc, which manages about $189.62 million and $170.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,785 shares to 38,956 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.03% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Guggenheim Cap Limited Company accumulated 60,832 shares. Walleye Trading Llc holds 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 2,235 shares. Salem Invest Counselors invested in 0.01% or 1,810 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.04% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 8,126 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 11,740 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.01% or 193,316 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.02% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 112,240 shares. 49,738 were accumulated by Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd. Asset Mgmt has 12,882 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Co has 3,451 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Lc has invested 0.04% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Ycg Lc, Texas-based fund reported 384,442 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Snyder Cap Mngmt Lp owns 1.53M shares.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30 million for 33.57 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “Dow posts biggest one-day drop since October as recession fears take hold – Reuters” on August 14, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “NYSE data-feed glitch delays some end-of-day stock prices – MarketWatch” published on August 12, 2019, Reuters.com published: “Exchange fee fight moves from NYSE floor to data center rooftop – Reuters” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Might Not Be A Great Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 70,570 shares to 56,214 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings by 29,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,040 shares, and cut its stake in Talend Sa.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Ltd accumulated 13,459 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 0.07% or 2,661 shares in its portfolio. Altimeter Cap Mgmt LP holds 3.27M shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Dupont accumulated 6,236 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 5,148 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.34% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). World Asset reported 2,363 shares. Ironwood Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Coatue Mngmt Ltd has 2.47 million shares for 3.48% of their portfolio. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 3,802 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 11,173 shares in its portfolio. 61,776 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Jane Street Lc holds 0.01% or 57,387 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).