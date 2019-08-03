Crosslink Capital Lifted Stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by $2.44 Million; Credit Suisse Ag Lifted Stake in Sage Therapeutics (Call) (SAGE)

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Call) (SAGE) by 183.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 53,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 82,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04M, up from 28,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $160.76. About 399,791 shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 29/03/2018 – Billboard: Rachael Sage Unveils Howard Jones-Approved Cover of ‘No One Is to Blame’: Exclusive Premiere; 02/05/2018 – Sage culls senior executives to simplify operations; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group: 1H Recurring Revenue Slower Than Expected; 2H Outlook Stronger; 23/04/2018 – SAGE SUBMITS NDA FOR TREATMENT OF POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION; 03/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.68; 14/03/2018 – Status Not Quo Adds Sage Intacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 18/03/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Mar. 26; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Rev GBP899M; 18/04/2018 – Sage lntacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with Innovative Dashboard

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 17,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 204,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15 million, up from 187,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $153.13. About 347,177 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “American Express Stock Up 30% in 1H19: How Will 2H Play Out? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Now – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 240% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Euronet (EEFT) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Rule Breaker Reviewapalooza – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.96% or 99,845 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn accumulated 0.11% or 2.53M shares. 170,543 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Credit Suisse Ag reported 59,691 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Services Grp Inc has 5,596 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Limited Co holds 5,334 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Montag And Caldwell Lc accumulated 0.03% or 3,578 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation stated it has 1,603 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aristotle Boston Limited Co holds 272,416 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 37,365 shares. Arcadia Mgmt Mi holds 600 shares. Tci Wealth stated it has 162 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 75,857 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hood River Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 153,178 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $403.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc by 33,030 shares to 36,505 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 137,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,240 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 62,371 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 28,873 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.04% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Redmile Ltd Liability Company has 1,450 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 61,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Fin Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Dubuque Bank & Trust And Trust holds 0.04% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. 2,138 were accumulated by Partner L P. Atria Investments Lc reported 2,039 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mckinley Management Ltd Delaware holds 0% or 282 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.04% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 120,695 shares. Piedmont, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,505 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt Lp holds 20,000 shares.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (Call) (NYSE:I) by 470,462 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 114,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 474,716 shares, and cut its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE).

