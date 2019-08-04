Crosslink Capital Increases Position in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT); Packaging Amer (PKG) Shareholder Hamlin Capital Management Decreased Stake by $1.44 Million as Share Value Rose

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 17,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 204,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15M, up from 187,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $153.13. About 502,620 shares traded or 21.90% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 14,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 414,874 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.23 million, down from 429,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $101.25. About 1.09M shares traded or 4.15% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Packaging Corporation Of America (PKG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Makes Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 14,899 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 10.49 million shares. Cannell Peter B And Com reported 121,730 shares. Chemical National Bank holds 17,284 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 157,279 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 176,187 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Llc stated it has 0.12% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). North Star Investment Management holds 0% or 38 shares in its portfolio. Iridian Asset Management Limited Company Ct holds 0.06% or 51,169 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 9,160 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Company, a Colorado-based fund reported 4,962 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% or 7,852 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Colony Grp Limited Liability Com has 5,037 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, down 13.90% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $181.44M for 13.18 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Mngmt reported 63,831 shares stake. Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 133 shares. Sit Invest Associates stated it has 55,375 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Profit Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 15,208 shares. 3,488 are held by Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs Inc. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Foundry Partners Lc has 0.09% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 16,190 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 9,223 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De reported 219,566 shares. 50,600 are held by Bogle Invest Management LP De. Legal And General Group Inc Plc holds 36,579 shares. 4,151 are held by Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Clark Group Inc has 0.15% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 43,559 shares. Assetmark Inc invested in 0% or 166 shares.