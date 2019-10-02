Crosslink Capital Increases Holding in Proofpoint (PFPT); Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Cut Its Holding in Bp Plc (BP) by $1.71 Million

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 41,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 295,070 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.30 million, down from 336,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 3.72 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 05/04/2018 – Mexico’s election front-runner won’t end energy reform – adviser; 07/03/2018 – BP and United Airlines® Introduce the Only Joint Reward Program of Its Kind; 30/03/2018 – Shell sets up JV with Xiamen Xaingyu to distribute fuel; 05/03/2018 – BP SEES AT LEAST 30% SAVINGS VS TODAY FROM NEW TECHNOLOGIES; 24/04/2018 – BP chief in Cambridge funding spat; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut 3% of Upstream Jobs in Effort to Boost Efficiency; 23/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 17/04/2018 – BP Midstream Partners LP Declares Increased First Quarter 2018 Distribution; 09/03/2018 – BP HAS NOT STARTED IMPORTING FUEL IN MEXICO : GRANADA; 09/04/2018 – BP: Project Producing 1B Cubic Feet of Gas/Day

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 25,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 141,577 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.03 million, up from 115,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $126.45. About 265,001 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $438.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 42,080 shares to 14,134 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 6,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,300 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold PFPT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bamco owns 31,569 shares. Polar Limited Liability Partnership reported 432,834 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. 791,462 are owned by Alkeon Management. Menta Lc has invested 0.1% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Moreover, Us Bankshares De has 0% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). The France-based Axa has invested 0.2% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). 10,168 are held by Utah Retirement. Prudential Fincl has 0% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 3,020 shares. Rmb Capital Limited owns 73,335 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Csat Invest Advisory LP owns 125 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr has invested 0.02% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Dupont Mngmt Corporation invested in 1,537 shares or 0% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 0% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 39 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Montrusco Bolton Invests Inc has invested 1.2% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Cowen expects cybersecurity earnings strength – Seeking Alpha" on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Proofpoint closes $920M note offering – Seeking Alpha" published on August 23, 2019

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 34.78% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.57 billion for 12.20 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.