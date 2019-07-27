Crosslink Capital Increases Holding in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT); Tiedemann Wealth Management Upped Westlake Chem Partners LP (WLKP) Holding by $668,866

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 17,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 204,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15 million, up from 187,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $157.5. About 442,280 shares traded or 1.63% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (WLKP) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 30,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 394,468 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96 million, up from 364,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Westlake Chem Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $829.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.56. About 34,769 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) has declined 1.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical WLKP News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical Ptrs 1Q EPS 36c; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 8, Affirms 2 Westlake Auto Receivables Trust Rtgs; 06/03/2018 Westlake Launches New Prime Program with 2.99% APRs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westlake Chemical Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLKP); 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL NET SALES $284.3 MLN VS $277.4 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Ptrs Raises Distribution to 39.75c; 27/03/2018 – Westlake Announces New Third Party Servicing Entity and Partnerships; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS- REPORTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP OF $0.36 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT, FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

