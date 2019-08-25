Crosslink Capital Increases Holding in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT); China Mobile LTD F Sponsored A (CHL) Stock Value Declined While Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Cut Holding

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 17,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 204,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15 million, up from 187,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $148.6. About 157,059 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in China Mobile Ltd F Sponsored A (CHL) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 9,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 71,207 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 80,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd F Sponsored A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 721,313 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 27/04/2018 – China Mobile Limited 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F Filed with the US SEC; 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table); 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 net profit up 5 pct on boost from 4G subscriber growth; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Profit Gains as Data Use Makes Up for Drop in Fees; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile: Added 38.3 Million Mobile Customers in 2017; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE SAYS PLANS TO REDUCE TARIFF BY MORE THAN 30 PCT THIS YEAR, EXPECTS ARPU TO DROP; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- AS OF LATEST PRACTICABLE DATE, CHINA MOBILE DIRECTLY HELD 38 PCT OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 10/04/2018 – MediaTek Announces NB-IoT R14 Rate Enhancement Test with China Mobile to Drive Real-World IoT Applications

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc by 33,030 shares to 36,505 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class A by 614,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 424,813 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix (Private) (NASDAQ:EQIX).