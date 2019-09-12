Crosslink Capital Increased Its Proofpoint (PFPT) Holding; LAMPERD LESS LETHAL (LLLI) Shorts Down By 63.35%

LAMPERD LESS LETHAL INC (OTCMKTS:LLLI) had a decrease of 63.35% in short interest. LLLI’s SI was 5,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 63.35% from 16,100 shares previously. With 19,400 avg volume, 0 days are for LAMPERD LESS LETHAL INC (OTCMKTS:LLLI)’s short sellers to cover LLLI’s short positions. It closed at $0.0125 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Crosslink Capital Inc increased Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) stake by 22.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Crosslink Capital Inc acquired 25,610 shares as Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)’s stock rose 2.33%. The Crosslink Capital Inc holds 141,577 shares with $17.03M value, up from 115,967 last quarter. Proofpoint Inc now has $6.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $124.66. About 260,749 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold PFPT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Mirador Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.25% or 4,187 shares. Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks reported 230,531 shares. Advisory Services Lc accumulated 64 shares. Laurion Mngmt LP has invested 0.02% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). 55,388 are held by Barclays Plc. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.12% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 28,741 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank invested in 0.03% or 12,129 shares. 5,411 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.11% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Next Century Growth Invsts Lc owns 39,788 shares. Stephens Ar has 13,990 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability owns 40 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 927,500 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Management Limited. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa reported 0.18% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Among 4 analysts covering Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Proofpoint has $14700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $132.40’s average target is 6.21% above currents $124.66 stock price. Proofpoint had 9 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, September 5. Mizuho initiated it with “Hold” rating and $120 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Robert W. Baird.

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Proofpoint Inc. Appoints Peter Leav and Leyla Seka to its Board of Directors – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Proofpoint to Offer $750 Million Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Report Details Top Cybercriminal Trends: More than 99 Percent of Cyberattacks Need Humans to Click – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Proofpoint, CrowdStrike gain on integration announcement – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Proofpoint closes $920M note offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) stake by 42,080 shares to 14,134 valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Formfactor (NASDAQ:FORM) stake by 22,620 shares and now owns 408,339 shares. Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was reduced too.