Crosslink Capital Increased Holding in Tableau Software (DATA); Aal (AAL) Stock Declined While Davenport & Company Has Trimmed by $3.10 Million Its Stake

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 19,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 121,595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48 million, up from 102,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Aal (AAL) by 89.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 100,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 11,979 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 111,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Aal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 6.48 million shares traded or 5.56% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE SAYS “CHINA’S EFFORTS TO EXPORT ITS CENSORSHIP AND POLITICAL CORRECTNESS TO AMERICANS AND THE REST OF THE FREE WORLD WILL BE RESISTED”; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASM) 65,823 MLN VS 64,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AAL CONTINUES TO SEE FULL YEAR CASM EX ITEMS UP 2% IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $663.22M for 5.01 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mpc (NYSE:MPC) by 229,121 shares to 2.02M shares, valued at $120.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voe (VOE) by 4,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Gsk (NYSE:GSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc holds 206 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 49 are held by Alphamark Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.03% or 186,098 shares. Bain Capital Credit LP has 48,944 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.05% or 5.76 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldg has 0.18% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Rench Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 7,911 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Koshinski Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Kwmg Lc stated it has 68,727 shares. Pentwater Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 267,439 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Franklin Res has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc owns 207,482 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J. 50,000 shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS, worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, June 4. Isom Robert D Jr also bought $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Leibman Maya. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Tech has invested 0.07% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% or 2,391 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 20,817 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc reported 500 shares stake. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 10,961 were accumulated by Lpl Limited Liability Com. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 11,173 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 15 are held by Regions. Allen Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 21,348 shares. Principal Financial Grp holds 10,306 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Gideon Capital accumulated 9,376 shares or 0.43% of the stock. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). American Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 1,668 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk holds 0.11% or 225,024 shares.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 233,460 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $25.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc by 33,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,505 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX).