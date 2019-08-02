Crosslink Capital Holds Holding in Tableau Software (DATA); Spitfire Capital Increased Holding in Blue Bird (HCAC) by $744,624

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 19,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 121,595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48 million, up from 102,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Fin Networks holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 50 shares. Westfield Capital Management Comm Limited Partnership invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc reported 98,000 shares stake. 4,641 are held by Syntal Ptnrs Ltd Llc. Coatue Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.47 million shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 3,314 shares. The Maryland-based Maryland Management has invested 1.4% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moreover, United Service Automobile Association has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 11,548 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability owns 241,672 shares. 11,973 are owned by Crosspoint Strategies Lc. Moreover, Omers Administration Corp has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 0.05% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Int Grp Llp has invested 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Northeast Consultants has invested 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 76 shares.