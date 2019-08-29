Crosslink Capital Has Upped Its Holding in Tableau Software (DATA) by $2.45 Million as Shares Rose; As American Tower Cl A (AMT) Share Price Rose, Holder Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Decreased Its Position by $375,482

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 19,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 121,595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48M, up from 102,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp Cl A (AMT) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 1,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 8,475 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 10,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $229.96. About 142,800 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69M and $307.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,560 shares to 50,591 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Index (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,106 were accumulated by Aviance Limited Liability. Gradient Invests Limited Company invested in 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.15% or 36,800 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.46% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.19% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Carderock Capital Management Incorporated holds 21,237 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Beaumont Prtn Limited Liability owns 5,485 shares. Davis R M has invested 2.78% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Covey Advisors Lc reported 1.59% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cutter Communication Brokerage holds 1,746 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. De Burlo Gp invested in 61,920 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 48,461 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 111,812 were reported by Echo Street Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Scott Black Buys 3 REITs in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “The Dow posted a mighty big drop in a single day. Here’s what usually happens next – CNBC” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Badger Meter, Inc.’s (NYSE:BMI) Recent Track Record Look Strong? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With 46% Earnings Growth, Did Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advisors reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 17,093 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Ww Asset Inc reported 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Benjamin F Edwards Comm Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 550 shares. Maryland Management has 88,543 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Moore Capital Mngmt Lp owns 55,000 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 8,251 shares or 0% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs Communications has 0.48% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Us Bancorporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 2,391 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Nomura Asset Management Ltd stated it has 10,880 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 6,540 are held by Glob Endowment L P. Gulf Interest Natl Bank (Uk) Limited owns 0.04% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 17,519 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has 4.38M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Llc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 183,405 shares.