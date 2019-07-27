Crosslink Capital Has Trimmed Its Tesla Motors (TSLA) Position by $1.42 Million; Tiedemann Wealth Management Position in Waters (WAT) Cut by $312,997 as Market Value Declined

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors (TSLA) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 5,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,759 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21M, down from 30,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $228.04. About 10.03M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 15/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Tesla plans 6-day stoppage at factory for assembly line fixes; 29/05/2018 – Tesla’s semi-autonomous Autopilot mode has come under scrutiny following other recent crashes; 31/03/2018 – Tesla says crash car was running on autopilot mode; 10/04/2018 – Bay Area 24/7 News: EXCLUSIVE: Widow of deadly Tesla crash victim speaks out; 31/05/2018 – Tesla Denies Autopilot Feature Engaged in Brussels Car Crash; 21/05/2018 – The publication has had a rocky relationship with Tesla; 18/04/2018 – Tesla battery production is the real bottleneck, not Model 3 production; 17/04/2018 – China to open auto market as trade tensions simmer; 14/03/2018 – TESLA IS SAID TO HAVE HIGH RATIO OF FLAWED PARTS: CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Tesla says Model 3 halt not about safety

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 1,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,535 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 7,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $217.63. About 622,442 shares traded or 7.93% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 17/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT ROSN.MM SAYS ITS SOUTH CHINA SEA DRILLING IS WITHIN VIETNAM WATERS, IN ACCORDANCE WITH VIETNAM LEGISLATION; 23/05/2018 – EURO SUN MINING INC – CONFIRMED THAT MINISTRY OF ECONOMY, MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND MINISTRY OF WATERS AND FORESTS HAVE SIGNED MINING LICENSE; 04/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Seasonal Prohibition Begins on Fishing for Mutton and Lane Snapper in Caribbean Federal Waters; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters on the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; 10/04/2018 – Waters New ACQUITY UPLC PLUS Series Sets New Performance Benchmarks; 24/04/2018 – WATERS BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.19, REV VIEW $2.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corporation to Invest $215 Million in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Board Authorizes an Additional $3B Shr Repurchase Program; 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: At Markup of Budget Views, Waters Blasts Harmful Republican Agenda

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Bankshares & has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Allstate Corporation owns 12,227 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. World Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 4,549 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd accumulated 1,350 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Limited Co holds 1.65% or 552,801 shares. Homrich & Berg has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 18,808 shares. Captrust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 3,542 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,899 shares. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.05% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Pnc Fincl Group holds 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 13,611 shares. Bamco Inc Ny holds 1.95% or 1.65 million shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 1,528 shares. Commerce Bank stated it has 2,047 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $24.15 million activity. On Thursday, May 2 Musk Elon bought $25.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 102,880 shares. 1,000 shares were sold by Guillen Jerome M, worth $305,420 on Friday, February 1. On Tuesday, February 5 RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold $544,000 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1,700 shares.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 EPS, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:VNTV) by 22,741 shares to 261,729 shares, valued at $29.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Shakes Off FTC with Q2 Beat, Plus TSLA, PYPL & More – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tesla, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tesla In The Rearview Mirror – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tesla Short Sellers Bank $1.5B On Earnings Miss – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TSLA, LNG, LYB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More important recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based First National Bank has invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Cadence Capital Management Ltd Co invested in 5,569 shares. Middleton & Inc Ma owns 3,195 shares. 9,210 were reported by S&Co. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 229 shares. Preferred Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,076 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.07% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Robecosam Ag owns 203,097 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Snyder Mgmt LP holds 0.1% or 8,805 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 953 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Company reported 1.13 million shares. Blair William And Il holds 4,515 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc owns 80 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 534 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 45,275 shares.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 163,533 shares to 190,270 shares, valued at $11.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ILF) by 150,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 879,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.