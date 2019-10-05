Crosslink Capital Has Raised Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by $3.46 Million; Ny Times Cl A (NYT) Valuation Rose While Kahn Brothers Group Lowered Stake

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Ny Times Cl A (NYT) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 200,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 472,272 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.41 billion, down from 672,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Ny Times Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 1.25M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 29/05/2018 – NYTimes Communications: Exclusive: @DeBeers is getting into the lab-created diamond business with a new line of fashion jewelry; 10/04/2018 – President Trump wanted to fire special counsel Robert Mueller in December, according to the New York Times; 16/04/2018 – FOX5 Las Vegas: #BREAKING: New York Times, New Yorker win public service Pulitzer for reporting on Harvey Weinstein that; 25/05/2018 – New York Times reporter @ditzkoff talks about his biography of Robin Williams on Recode Media: transcript; 01/05/2018 – NY Post Business: A top editor at The New York Times has resigned following an “investigation” sources say involved women and; 06/03/2018 – Gary Cohn Is Resigning From The White House, According To New York Times — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 06/03/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: New York Times Executive Editor Calls Opinion Page `Far Left Wing’ In Private Meeting; 22/05/2018 – Evgeny Freidman, a long-time business partner of President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, has agreed to cooperate with federal and state prosecutors, The New York Times reported; 30/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades New York Times as it thrives under ‘Trump Bump’ news cycle

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 17,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 137,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.93 million, up from 119,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $210.57. About 785,812 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $799.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zedge Inc. by 35,593 shares to 168,331 shares, valued at $277.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Rafael Holding.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo Portfolio: Final Report – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New York Times Company: Buy The Paper, Sell The Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019, Nytimes.com published: “Uberâ€™s Stock Disappoints, Capping a Rocky Path to Its I.P.O. – The New York Times” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New York Times Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Polaris drops after NY Times highlights safety issues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shannon River Fund Ltd Liability Com stated it has 7.86% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Signaturefd Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 61,562 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Legal General Gru Plc holds 356,597 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The France-based Natixis has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Zacks Invest Management, Illinois-based fund reported 12,211 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co reported 65 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Slate Path LP has invested 5.55% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Morgan Stanley accumulated 308,595 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 13,601 shares in its portfolio. 7,238 are owned by World Asset Mgmt. Prudential Inc has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 88,982 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 184,629 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26M for 65.93 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PANW removed from Best Ideas list – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Financialbuzz.com: ‘Market Recap’ Week Ending September 6th, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Oversold Growth Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alphaone Inv Serv Lc reported 0.09% stake. 62,419 were accumulated by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Navellier And Assocs has 3,509 shares. Ipg Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,075 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Connors Investor Services Incorporated reported 70,445 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Management Limited has 851,712 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Crosslink Cap reported 6.36% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.96% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation invested in 26,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Merian (Uk) Limited invested in 0.01% or 3,232 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank has 6,478 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.09% or 1.57 million shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 307,448 shares.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $438.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 42,080 shares to 14,134 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formfactor (NASDAQ:FORM) by 22,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,339 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.