Crosslink Capital Has Raised Its Position in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by $2.44 Million; P-A-W Capital Stake in Usa Technologies (USAT) Raised by $560,000 as Stock Value Rose

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 17,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 204,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15 million, up from 187,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $153.26. About 86,859 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $444.61M market cap company. The stock increased 7.08% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $7.41. About 544,988 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix (Private) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15,500 shares to 16,200 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc by 33,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,505 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200,147 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. United Automobile Association owns 0.04% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 100,170 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Co reported 165,398 shares stake. Da Davidson Co reported 1,549 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0.04% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Capstone Inv Advsr Lc, New York-based fund reported 45,300 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 101,515 shares. Coe Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 6,505 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Camden Asset LP Ca owns 22,700 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Blackrock Inc invested in 2.24M shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,600 shares. 10,722 are owned by Principal Financial Gru.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 240% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Euronet (EEFT) Up 96.1% in a Year: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Euronet Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “USA Tech shakes up management, audit nearing the finish line; shares up 22% – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019, also Vendingmarketwatch.com with their article: “USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Nasdaq Hearing Panel Grants Extension to Regain Compliance – VendingMarketWatch” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BOX, TEO, TEUM and USAT among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “USA Technologies (USAT) Submits Letter to Nasdaq Requesting Additional Extension to Regain Compliance – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “USA Technologies Submits Letter to Nasdaq Requesting Additional Extension to Regain Compliance – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 20,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allot Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $6.93 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wasatch Advsrs stated it has 1.72M shares. Franklin Res Incorporated invested in 790,483 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De holds 0% or 28,163 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 33,386 shares. Jefferies Gru Llc stated it has 92,794 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10,750 are held by Chevy Chase Hldg. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 40,079 shares. Citigroup accumulated 17,484 shares. Perkins Capital Management holds 0.79% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 287,935 shares. Foundation Ltd Company holds 3.89% or 474,066 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Bancshares Of Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Citadel Limited Liability Co has 17,518 shares for 0% of their portfolio. G2 Invest Prns Mgmt Lc holds 2.87% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 2.24M shares.