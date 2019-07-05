Crosslink Capital Has Lowered Its Formfactor (FORM) Position by $1.00 Million; Investec Asset Management North America Has Lifted Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $3.20 Million as Share Price Rose

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Formfactor (FORM) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 62,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 430,959 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, down from 493,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Formfactor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 48,860 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 23.70% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 26c; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 30/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – ECI Expands Neptune Family With Compact Form Factor Tailored for Distributed Energy Resources Environment; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Net $2.13M; 07/03/2018 – FormFactor Showcases Advanced Test and Measurement Solutions at SEMICON China 2018; 05/04/2018 – Systel To Launch New Fully Rugged Small Form Factor Mission Computer At Sea Air Space 2018 Exposition; 13/03/2018 – Electric Enclosure Market by Mounting Type, Form Factor, Material, Industry Vertical – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 13,601 shares as the company's stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,429 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.47 million, up from 98,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $271.07. About 967,430 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Co by 11,899 shares to 24,181 shares, valued at $927,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 8,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,490 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "KG Funds Management's Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance" on June 25, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century reported 5.28M shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 416,200 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Marietta Investment, Wisconsin-based fund reported 26,700 shares. Kepos Limited Partnership reported 25,804 shares. West Oak Lc holds 0.5% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 3,425 shares. Wheatland has 4,025 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Fernwood Invest Limited Co reported 1,000 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Company accumulated 14.76 million shares or 3.45% of the stock. Kings Point Capital Mngmt has 419 shares. Fiera Capital accumulated 4.18M shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo has invested 1.43% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lagoda Investment Mngmt Lp accumulated 1,196 shares. Martin Currie Ltd holds 0.49% or 29,377 shares. Accuvest Advisors reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Riverpark Cap Limited Com has invested 2.83% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "SSLJ.com Limited plans to take appropriate measures after receiving the Nasdaq deficiency notice – GlobeNewswire" on June 10, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold FORM shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 67.64 million shares or 0.81% less from 68.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn reported 773,205 shares stake. Pinnacle Assoc Limited invested in 1.15 million shares. Secor Cap Advsrs Lp reported 62,374 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 352,526 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 89,141 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 17,072 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 4.60M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 65,721 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Com invested in 10,185 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 118,325 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 655,600 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 4.44 million shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Lc invested in 171 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 11,253 shares. Connable Office reported 0.06% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:VNTV) by 22,741 shares to 261,729 shares, valued at $29.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.21 per share. FORM’s profit will be $10.43 million for 27.89 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by FormFactor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.