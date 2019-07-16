Crosslink Capital Has Lowered Holding in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by $11.15 Million; Visa (V) Stock Rose While Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Raised Position by $377,832

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 55.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 70,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,214 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, down from 126,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $157.17. About 4.69M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $178.93. About 3.03 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $151.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 1,656 shares to 35,730 shares, valued at $7.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,825 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Advisors Incorporated holds 0.06% or 2,060 shares in its portfolio. Scott And Selber invested in 26,281 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited reported 0.99% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 608,857 shares. 32,325 are owned by Westwood Holdg. Frontier Investment Management holds 3.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 314,452 shares. Fagan Assoc Inc holds 49,342 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.98% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kentucky Retirement reported 76,519 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Co holds 1.61% or 274,061 shares in its portfolio. Toth Advisory has 1.21% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 33,090 shares. Botty Invsts Ltd Liability holds 1,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 791,200 are held by Factory Mutual Ins. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.97% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Strategic Fincl Service stated it has 56,542 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iron Fincl Ltd Liability invested in 1,350 shares. Provise Grp Lc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.36% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 17,214 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.83 million shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 11,390 shares stake. Kwmg Ltd Llc accumulated 29 shares or 0% of the stock. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 200 shares. Kings Point Capital holds 0.02% or 738 shares. Suvretta Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1.73 million shares. First Personal Fin accumulated 902 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0.07% or 201,333 shares in its portfolio. 875,956 are held by Whale Rock Mgmt Lc. Freestone Hldg Limited Co, Washington-based fund reported 8,400 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Llc owns 0.16% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 603,037 shares. 34,038 are held by Evercore Wealth Limited Liability.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 436.58 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 17,213 shares to 204,460 shares, valued at $29.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.