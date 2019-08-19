Crosslink Capital Has Lifted Position in Tableau Software (DATA) by $2.45 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Catalyst Capital Advisors Cut Holding by $5.30 Million

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 19,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 121,595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48M, up from 102,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 52.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 45,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 41,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89M, down from 86,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Quint Tatro Calls Beyond Meat’s Valuation ‘Beyond Ridiculous’ – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “When Reverse Actually Means Drive – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/14/2019: PSDO, DQ, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 172,509 shares to 756,952 shares, valued at $9.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (EWA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.