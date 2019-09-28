Crosslink Capital Has Increased Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake by $3.46 Million; Stock Value Declined; Suntrust Bks (STI) Shareholder Kellner Capital Has Raised Its Stake

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 17,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 137,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.93 million, up from 119,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $202.4. About 1.58M shares traded or 19.43% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 32,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 387,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.34 million, up from 355,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $68.85. About 3.09 million shares traded or 13.68% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 9.9% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN PRIOR QUARTER; 10/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 18/04/2018 – SunTrust Banks Inc expected to post earnings of $1.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – Triumph Group Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – American Renal Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15-17; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO SAYS GOING TO OFFER BROAD SET OF ONGOING IDENTITY PROTECTION SERVICES TO ALL CLIENTS FREE OF CHARGE, NOT JUST THOSE POTENTIALLY IMPACT; 08/05/2018 – Sun Hydraulics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 01/05/2018 – Crown Castle at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PANW removed from Best Ideas list – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price Is Up 278% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Financialbuzz.com: ‘Market Recap’ Week Ending September 6th, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PANW, EQNR among premarket top gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $438.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14,690 shares to 60,931 shares, valued at $11.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 42,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,134 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Wealth has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation has 0.91% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 5.07 million shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 1,040 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 31,016 shares. Rothschild Corp Il invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 174,929 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab holds 29,105 shares. State Street invested in 1.96 million shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 162 shares. Johnson invested in 0% or 8 shares. Victory Capital Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bbt Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.88% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Highland Cap Limited Partnership reported 10,000 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 1.04 million shares. Connors Investor Svcs invested in 1.9% or 70,445 shares.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SunTrust Banks declares $0.56 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “JPMorgan rising, Bank of America still on top: These are the banks that capture local market share – Washington Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider Reflects Bank Stock Struggles – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Company Of Virginia Va holds 0.05% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 5,952 shares. Aviva Plc holds 165,054 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 1.60 million shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% or 54,983 shares. 2.97M were accumulated by Century Cos Inc. Strs Ohio has 0.05% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Oak Associates Limited Oh invested 0.07% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Massmutual Com Fsb Adv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 5,267 shares. Gm Advisory accumulated 4,357 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Moreover, Ameritas Prns has 0.02% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Lazard Asset Lc holds 0.01% or 129,772 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 885,263 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hellman Jordan Inc Ma has invested 1.32% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 22,192 shares.