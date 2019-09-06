Crosslink Capital Has Increased Its Stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by $2.44 Million; Investment Management Of Virginia Has Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $660,389; Stock Price Declined

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 17,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 204,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15M, up from 187,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $152.34. About 204,269 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 17.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 4,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 22,676 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 27,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 5.62M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 26,202 shares to 71,028 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 71,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,857 shares, and has risen its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $403.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5,080 shares to 25,759 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings by 29,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,040 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX).