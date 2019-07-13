Crosslink Capital Has Increased Holding in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) as Market Value Rose; Paychex (PAYX) Holder Paragon Capital Management Has Cut Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 4,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,019 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87 million, down from 127,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.72. About 1.31 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 17,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 204,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15 million, up from 187,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $168.41. About 260,715 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $6.43 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Vossler Jennifer R. sold $784,577 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 10,755 shares. $860,986 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares were sold by DOODY JOSEPH.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance I by 18,191 shares to 97,372 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 16,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chase Investment Counsel Corp invested in 0.18% or 4,263 shares. 50,005 are owned by Cookson Peirce Co. Steinberg Asset Management reported 114,582 shares stake. Bbt Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.34% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Principal Financial Gp holds 529,697 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc holds 0.03% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 4,032 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 73,200 shares. Smith Salley And Assoc has 29,035 shares. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Lc invested in 84,130 shares. Sequoia Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Dubuque Bankshares And Trust Communication, Iowa-based fund reported 108 shares. Parsec Mgmt holds 6,101 shares. Tcw Group Inc Inc reported 0.01% stake. Morgan Stanley reported 1.66 million shares stake. Btim Corp holds 0.13% or 122,251 shares in its portfolio.

