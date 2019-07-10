Crosslink Capital Has Increased Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Rose While Bellecapital International LTD Has Cut Stake by $1.45 Million

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 17,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 204,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15 million, up from 187,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $169.16. About 289,540 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 815 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,990 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, down from 3,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $978.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.35 million shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 02/04/2018 – April begins with a market sell-off. The major indexes are all lower, as Amazon puts pressure on the tech sector; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON, BERKSHIRE MAY PICK HEALTH CARE JV CEO IN 2 MOS: AXIOS; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another move to convert Amazon Prime customers into Whole Foods customers. All U.S. Prime customers will soon be eligible for a discount of 10% on sale items inside Whole Foods stores; 10/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon’s Alexa division has a “health & wellness” team of over a dozen people, focusing on areas like; 01/05/2018 – Pierbridge: According to Deutsche Bank, 53.1% of the U.S. Postal Service’s ground package volume comes from Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could make a rival offer to buy Flipkart, the Indian newspaper reported; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 27/04/2018 – Amazon raised the price for its Prime service from $99 to $119 per year – but will customers continue their subscriptions?

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6,970 shares to 58,970 shares, valued at $29.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formfactor (NASDAQ:FORM) by 62,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,959 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl owns 8,660 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Avalon Advsr Ltd holds 0.17% or 52,972 shares in its portfolio. Essex Invest Management Com Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Legal General Plc invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Art Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 8,338 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 13,927 shares. 1,000 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards &. Voya Investment Management Limited holds 36,475 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & holds 0.03% or 158,975 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Boston Invest Mgmt holds 29,888 shares. Crosslink Capital Incorporated holds 204,460 shares or 7.22% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Lc holds 9,904 shares. Moreover, Icon Advisers has 0.15% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 9,300 shares stake. Portolan Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 3.28% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliant Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 77,862 were reported by 1832 Asset Mngmt L P. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested in 4,768 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Management Co owns 4,145 shares. 12,180 are held by Discovery Capital Mgmt Limited Com Ct. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Interocean Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,343 shares. Bainco International Invsts accumulated 9,433 shares. First National Tru Com stated it has 1.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baldwin Inv has 1,810 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Seatown Holdings Pte Ltd holds 7.12% or 33,950 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 1,074 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 597 shares. Concourse Capital invested in 8.19% or 4,557 shares. 22,946 are held by Bokf Na.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 94.14 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13,981 shares to 153,822 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

