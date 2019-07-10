Crosslink Capital Has Decreased Position in Salesforce.Com (CRM) as Stock Price Declined; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Price Rose While Icahn Carl C Decreased by $95.20 Million Its Stake

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 55.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 70,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,214 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, down from 126,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $155.35. About 1.04M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 1.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 21.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50B, down from 23.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $68.46. About 154,021 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table)

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89M for 431.53 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings Com invested in 560 shares. Kingdon Capital Mngmt Lc holds 77,494 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.38% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Decatur Capital reported 71,957 shares stake. Bkd Wealth Advsr owns 1,400 shares. Bartlett Co Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 19,812 were accumulated by Mastrapasqua Asset. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 884 shares stake. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 62,111 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 5,897 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Tirschwell And Loewy Incorporated owns 1.63% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 75,200 shares. The California-based Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.11% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 735,060 are owned by Primecap Management Ca. Bancshares Of The West holds 1.14% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 61,433 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Capital Mngmt Communications has 0.47% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smart Global Holdings by 60,060 shares to 206,679 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 36 insider sales for $33.65 million activity. The insider Benioff Marc sold $1.49 million. Allanson Joe sold $2.31M worth of stock or 14,897 shares. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $16,971 was sold by Roos John Victor. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Conway Craig. $923,058 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, January 29. 5,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $745,750 were sold by BLOCK KEITH.

