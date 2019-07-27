Crosslink Capital Has Decreased Its Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) as Valuation Declined; As Meta Finl Group (CASH) Stock Rose, Bank Of Montreal Has Cut Position by $1.30 Million

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 46,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,998 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15 million, down from 166,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $227.03. About 814,285 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 87.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 68,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,456 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 77,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.01. About 153,734 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 24.42% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $116.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 31,413 shares to 38,413 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 448,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (Put) (NYSE:JNJ).

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smart Global Holdings by 60,060 shares to 206,679 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.