Crosslink Capital Has Decreased Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding as Market Value Declined; As Homestreet (HMST) Stock Price Rose, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lowered Stake

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 46,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 119,998 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15M, down from 166,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.15% or $15.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.27. About 4.95M shares traded or 287.09% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc (HMST) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 11,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 784,144 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.66M, down from 795,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Homestreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $637.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 341,365 shares traded or 118.12% up from the average. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has declined 0.45% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HMST News: 23/05/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – COMPANY WILL NOT BE ABLE TO COUNT ANY VOTES ON ROARING BLUE LION’S BLUE PROXY CARD, INCLUDING FOR QUORUM PURPOSES; 02/04/2018 – Washington Court Rules in Favor of HomeStreet; 09/04/2018 – HOMESTREET – BLOMF FILED FOR VOLUNTARY DISMISSAL WITHOUT PREJUDICE FOLLOWING COURT’S MARCH 30 DENIAL OF BLOMF’S MOTION FOR PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION; 23/04/2018 – HomeStreet 1Q Core EPS 21c; 14/05/2018 – HOMESTREET COMMENTS ON ISS REPORT & URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE ON WH; 14/05/2018 – BLUE LION CAPITAL – INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES RECOMMENDED SHAREHOLDERS VOTE ON BLUE PROXY CARD AGAINST HOMESTREET’S DIRECTOR NOMINEE SCOTT BOGGS; 06/03/2018 – HomeStreet Responds to Blue Lion Press Release; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: BLUE LION: HOMESTREET THREATENS TO REJECT BLUE PROXYS; 21/05/2018 – HOMESTREET HLDR BLUE LION RECOMMENDS VOTE ‘AGAINST’ BOGGS-SMITH; 21/05/2018 – HomeStreet: Voting on Roaring Blue Lion Card Is Likely Ineffective and Void Under Washington State Law

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $290,070 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by EVANS GODFREY B, worth $28,480. $56,740 worth of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) was bought by Ruh Mark R. The insider VAN AMEN DARRELL bought 2,000 shares worth $61,500.

Analysts await HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HMST’s profit will be $7.32 million for 21.77 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by HomeStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About HomeStreet Inc (HMST) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monday 7/29 Insider Buying Report: AGR, HMST – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For HomeStreet – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 184.51 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

