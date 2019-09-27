Crosslink Capital Has Decreased Its Holding in Symantec (SYMC) by $8.09 Million as Valuation Declined; Rwc Asset Management Llp Upped Its Position in Citigroup (C) by $329,980 as Share Price Rose

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 4,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 427,606 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.95M, up from 422,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $69.11. About 8.32M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation Launches Corporate Banking Offering; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup earnings: $1.68 per share vs. $1.61 expected; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 67.3 PCT; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER ASTRAZENECA, MERCK KGAA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM; 15/05/2018 – Citigroup at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 30; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Symantec (SYMC) by 34.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 385,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 734,287 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.98M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Symantec for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.74. About 2.43 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS COMMENCED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 23/05/2018 – Symantec’s Woes Could Be Carbon Black’s Blessing as Ratings Loom; 30/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Investigation May Lead to Changes to Fincl Results; 02/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Symantec on May 1 for “Systems and methods for monitoring virtual networks” (California; 20/04/2018 – Zscaler Inc. vs Symantec Corporation | Terminated-Dismissed | 04/20/2018; 14/05/2018 – Symantec recoups some losses ahead of investor call to address audit; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION INCLUDES CONCERNS WITH CO’S REPORTING OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES INCLUDING THOSE THAT COULD IMPACT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAMS; 13/05/2018 – MW’s @Carson_C_Block with a cold read on Symantec $SYMC on his

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $197.77 million for 18.55 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey-based Bessemer Gru Inc has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Swiss Bancorp holds 0.05% or 2.08 million shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% stake. Texas-based Next Fin Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Company has 184,194 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Lp reported 5.02 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 108,486 are held by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Ing Groep Nv has 98,766 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Carroll Fin Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 271,167 are held by Bank Of Montreal Can. Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). California-based Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 727,451 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 1.38M shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Llc stated it has 60,450 shares.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $438.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 91,750 shares to 175,270 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smart Global Holdings by 29,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

