Crosslink Capital Has Cut Its Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by $11.31 Million; Fiduciary Management Holding in Ppg Industries (PPG) Lifted by $71.34 Million

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 46,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 119,998 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15 million, down from 166,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $9.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.38. About 698,540 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 33.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 636,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 2.52M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.86 million, up from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $110.29. About 507,082 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG: Board’s Audit Committee Overseeing an Investigation of the Matters Set Forth in the Report; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Former Vice Pres and Controller Was Put on Administrative Leave as of April 25, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Supplier Strategy Expert Paul Eichenberg’s Keynote at Michigan Manufacturers Association MFG Forum to Focus on Auto Electrifica; 27/04/2018 – PPG RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WILL INCL JOB CUTS; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.38; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received Word of Potential Violations as Earnings Release Was Being Finalized; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APART FROM INVESTIGATION, CO HAS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INADVERTENT ERRORS WITH RESPECT TO QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 28/05/2018 – PPG Industries Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Automobile Association reported 219,534 shares. Strategic Svcs holds 0.04% or 2,405 shares in its portfolio. 147,086 are held by Korea Invest. Massachusetts Fin Com Ma has 24.10 million shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory LP invested in 0.01% or 103 shares. 4,515 are owned by Tiedemann Advisors Ltd. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 18,740 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 1 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp accumulated 2,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Capital Management Ltd Liability Com owns 31,857 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 582 are held by Country Tru Bancorporation. Motco reported 46,360 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Company invested 0.04% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos. Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 14,925 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $144.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) by 5,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,025 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) by 19,280 shares to 121,595 shares, valued at $15.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $26.36 million for 196.65 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Violich Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,122 shares. Alps invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Twin Tree Limited Partnership owns 13,059 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 306,819 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 0.05% or 183,158 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt holds 16,350 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Stanley invested in 1.34% or 22,672 shares. Ipswich Invest Management Company invested in 0.07% or 864 shares. Sphera Funds Mngmt Limited invested in 0.69% or 30,754 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advisors has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Proshare Advsrs Ltd holds 0.01% or 4,288 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Pension Service holds 0.1% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 108,027 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 0.07% or 2,021 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc invested 1.3% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).