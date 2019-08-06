Crosslink Capital Has Cut Its Holding in Formfactor (FORM) by $1.00 Million as Stock Value Declined; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Trimmed Its Gtt Communications Com Usd0.0001 (GTT) Holding by $730,354

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc Com Usd0.0001 (GTT) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 21,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 1.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.84 million, down from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc Com Usd0.0001 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $639.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 643,184 shares traded or 9.68% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/04/2018 – GTT’S SR SECURED BANK CREDIT LINES TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 21/03/2018 – GTT GETS HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES ORDER; 05/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – THEIR DELIVERY IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms GTT Comms ‘B’ Rtg; Otlk Negative; Debt Rated ‘B’; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180980: The Spruce House Partnership LP; GTT Communications, Inc; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT COMMUNICATIONS ‘B’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED;; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 09/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of upcoming telecom GTT Communications; 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Formfactor (FORM) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 62,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The hedge fund held 430,959 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, down from 493,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Formfactor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $16.87. About 373,296 shares traded or 29.65% up from the average. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in FormFactor; 20/04/2018 – DJ FormFactor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FORM); 14/05/2018 – Filament Unveils Industry’s First Blockchain Hardware Device in a USB Form Factor for Existing IoT Devices; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 26c; 07/03/2018 – FormFactor Showcases Advanced Test and Measurement Solutions at SEMICON China 2018; 25/04/2018 – FormFactor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Net $2.13M; 30/05/2018 – Global Source Measure Unit Market by Form Factor, Application, End-User Industry, Type & Geography – Analysis & Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smart Global Holdings by 60,060 shares to 206,679 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold FORM shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 67.64 million shares or 0.81% less from 68.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 59,874 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company holds 131,007 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.02% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 114,892 shares. Macroview Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Envestnet Asset Inc owns 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 60,699 shares. Indexiq Limited Liability Corporation reported 19,883 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Globeflex Capital Lp invested in 40,026 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,940 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 118,325 shares. 95,948 are held by Pinebridge Investments Lp. 73,969 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 655,600 shares stake. Prudential Fincl reported 119,254 shares. Mirador Prns LP invested 0.2% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 135,100 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $108,522 activity.

Analysts await GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 88.10% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by GTT Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.14% EPS growth.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Codexis Inc Com Usd0.0001 (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 1.73M shares to 2.49M shares, valued at $51.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc Com by 36,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).