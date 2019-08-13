Crosslink Capital Has Boosted Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stake by $2.44 Million; Valuation Rose; Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Shareholder Renaissance Technologies Has Lowered Holding by $8.40 Million

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 17,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 204,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15 million, up from 187,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $154.03. About 210,122 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 59.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 311,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 210,125 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, down from 521,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 211,159 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 131,500 shares to 441,600 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seaspine Hldgs Corp by 77,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW).

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend Sa by 113,920 shares to 538,144 shares, valued at $27.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 137,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,240 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings.