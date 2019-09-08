Crosslink Capital Decreased Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding by $11.31 Million; Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreased Its Holding in Pfizer (PFE) by $365,904 as Market Value Declined

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 8,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 242,728 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 251,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 17.52M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/03/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights – 2017 Update – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – PFIZER, OTHER LARGE DRUG COS COULD ALSO LOOK AT SHIRE BID: BTIG; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer signs deal with Allogene to develop cancer cell therapy; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR XTANDI SNDA; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Primary Endpoint Was Extending Disease-Free Survival Compared With Placebo; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – RESULTS SHOWED ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT WITH LYRICA 14 MG/KG/DAY RESULTED IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VS PLACEBO; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 46,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 119,998 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15 million, down from 166,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.92. About 2.54M shares traded or 89.78% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 174 shares to 18,040 shares, valued at $32.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.35B for 14.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilkins Invest Counsel stated it has 126,190 shares. Eagleclaw Managment invested in 15,341 shares. 31,259 were accumulated by Nadler Grp Incorporated. Jennison Ltd Co holds 0.2% or 4.73 million shares. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.73% or 138,528 shares. Rowland Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Loeb reported 1,940 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.57% stake. Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). D L Carlson Invest Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 1.08 million were accumulated by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Amarillo Retail Bank reported 84,733 shares. Seizert Capital Prns Limited Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 47,269 shares. Punch & Assocs Invest reported 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.39M were accumulated by Sands Cap Lc. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.06% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Montag A Associates has invested 0.28% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). California-based Glynn Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.91% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). California-based Windward Cap Mgmt Ca has invested 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 10 are owned by Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Tn. Oppenheimer Inc holds 12,458 shares. Bluestein R H And, Michigan-based fund reported 170,989 shares. Georgia-based Bowen Hanes Incorporated has invested 1.24% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 238 were accumulated by Bsw Wealth Prtn. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited invested 0.25% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ironsides Asset Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 2,400 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 210,288 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 461,646 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 65,492 shares.