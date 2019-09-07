Crosslink Capital Decreased Its Stake in Equinix (Private) (EQIX) as Share Value Rose; Cortland Advisers Position in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Lowered by $22.51 Million as Stock Price Rose

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68M, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 6.23 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – National Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 09/03/2018 – TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE IS IN NATIONAL INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE, EXPECT TO CONTINUE FUNDING ALL GROWTH CAPITAL THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOWS; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Threatens to Halt Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 10/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN COMMENTS ON KINDER MORGAN; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KMI SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO FEDERAL FINANCE MINISTER’S PRESS CONFERENCE EARLIER TODAY; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/24/2018 06:02 AM; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Climate Change Scenarios

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Equinix (Private) (EQIX) by 48.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 16,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, down from 31,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Equinix (Private) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $554.09. About 366,858 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smart Global Holdings by 60,060 shares to 206,679 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 69,478 are held by Chevy Chase Trust. Adage Grp Ltd owns 181,706 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Blackstone Group Lp reported 48,842 shares. 20 were accumulated by Seabridge Advsr Limited Liability Company. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 34 shares. Hl Ser Limited Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). American Invest Ser invested in 0.25% or 1,708 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 2,908 shares. Veritas Investment Mgmt Llp accumulated 212 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stephens Ar has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). D E Shaw And invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Coastline Trust invested in 0.03% or 450 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.08% or 114,091 shares in its portfolio. Appleton Ptnrs Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 589 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Management Ltd has 0.63% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 628,200 shares.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $492.21 million for 23.19 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Com, a South Carolina-based fund reported 38,830 shares. Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas has 0.12% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 49,730 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.32% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 73,098 shares. Moreover, Blume Capital Mgmt has 2.14% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Alexandria Ltd Liability invested in 0.41% or 140,101 shares. New York-based Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has 10,908 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 131,513 shares. 218,029 were reported by Qs Ltd Com. Commerce Bancorp holds 75,780 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 381,384 shares or 6.15% of all its holdings. Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Harvest Fund Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 22.80 million shares or 4.46% of all its holdings. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 88,888 shares.