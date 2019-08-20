Crosslink Capital Decreased Its Holding in Mercadolibre (MELI) as Market Value Rose; 12 West Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position in Diana Shipping (DSX) by $4.55 Million

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre (MELI) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 6,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 58,970 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.94 million, down from 65,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $12.08 during the last trading session, reaching $615.43. About 149,552 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 440,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.37M market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 65,317 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 20/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Filing of its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$18,000 PER DAY FOR MINIMUM 20 MONTHS TO MAXIMUM 22 MONTHS; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LOS ANGELE; 10/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V MELIA WITH UNITED BULK; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 13, 2018; 07/05/2018 – DSX IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V HOUSTON WITH SWISSMARINE; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE IS $12,600/DAY,MINUS 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 12 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 20/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Arethusa With Glencore; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – THROUGH A UNIT, CO ENTERED TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE SERVICES FOR ONE OF ITS CAPESIZE DRY BULK VESSELS, M/V HOUSTON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third State Bank reported 0% stake. Marathon Trading Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 462 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 400 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 2,141 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested 0.15% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 111,314 shares stake. Chase Inv Counsel holds 0.53% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 2,020 shares. Fred Alger Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 62,291 shares. New York-based Art Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Bnp Paribas Asset reported 3,183 shares stake. National Pension Ser invested 0.11% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Brown Advisory Inc invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% or 234,300 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 15,631 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.02% or 1,691 shares.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MercadoLibre, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 7, 2019 : BKNG, AIG, ET, MFC, MNST, MELI, NTES, IAC, FNV, EVRG, SWKS, CTL – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Share Price Has Soared 605%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MercadoLibre plays politics – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 8000; up 106.82 points at 8,002.81 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) by 19,280 shares to 121,595 shares, valued at $15.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: DryShips Inc. vs. Diana Shipping Inc. – The Motley Fool” on September 28, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Amendment of Offer to Purchase Relating to Its Self Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: DryShips vs. Diana Shipping – The Motley Fool” on January 26, 2019. More interesting news about Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Diana Shipping (DSX) Says Tender Offer was Oversubscribed – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 24, 2018.