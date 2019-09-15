Crosslink Capital Decreased Its Formfactor (FORM) Position by $339,300; Clark Estates Holding In Verizon Communications (VZ) Was Lifted

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 93,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 668,038 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.17 million, up from 574,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Formfactor (FORM) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 22,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The hedge fund held 408,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40M, down from 430,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Formfactor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.62. About 303,809 shares traded or 3.08% up from the average. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 25/04/2018 – FormFactor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Filament Unveils Industry’s First Blockchain Hardware Device in a USB Form Factor for Existing IoT Devices; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 26c; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q EPS 3c; 13/03/2018 – Electric Enclosure Market by Mounting Type, Form Factor, Material, Industry Vertical – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – FormFactor Showcases Advanced Test and Measurement Solutions at SEMICON China 2018; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Rev $118.3M; 29/05/2018 – FormFactor Named a Best Supplier in Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey; 30/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – FormFactor Extends Market Share Gains as Top Supplier of Semiconductor Probe Cards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold FORM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 66.82 million shares or 1.20% less from 67.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 1.01M shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 22,278 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Ameriprise Fincl owns 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 533,730 shares. Petrus Communications Lta stated it has 10,021 shares. Primecap Management Ca holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 4.54M shares. Comerica Natl Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 70,145 shares. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 45 shares. Globeflex LP reported 0.13% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Ameritas Partners has invested 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). 3,940 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Zebra Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,377 shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,140 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited has 85,663 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated accumulated 71,726 shares.

Analysts await FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. FORM’s profit will be $12.03M for 29.09 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by FormFactor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $438.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 4,880 shares to 153,920 shares, valued at $17.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Talend Sa by 31,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 569,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 0.21% or 11,877 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsrs holds 3.58 million shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Advisors Lc has invested 0.52% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Benin Mgmt invested in 0.18% or 7,232 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 21,144 shares. Principal Fin Gru stated it has 0.49% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lvw Advisors Limited Company accumulated 57,555 shares. Profit Invest Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 23,663 shares. Bell Commercial Bank reported 0.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt owns 1.82% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 110,012 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Company has 2.49% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 114,397 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank accumulated 97,698 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 21,598 shares. American Serv Inc reported 432,581 shares.