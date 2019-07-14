Crosslink Capital Cut Its Stake in Equinix (Private) (EQIX) by $7.02 Million; As Woodward (WWD) Stock Rose, Daruma Capital Management Decreased Stake

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Equinix (Private) (EQIX) by 48.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, down from 31,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Equinix (Private) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $518.01. About 301,706 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 6,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,940 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, down from 41,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $115.89. About 258,276 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 48.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC SEES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $3.60 AND $3.80; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Sell L’Orange to Woodward for EUR700 Mln; 10/04/2018 – Seventh Annual Mongoose Jam to be held at Woodward Camp; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.47; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 EPS $3-EPS $3.20; 22/03/2018 – SMART: Old Woodward Birmingham Detours; 26/04/2018 – Woodward Announces Declaration of Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Announces Its Participation in SelectUSA to Facilitate Immigration and Job Growth; 20/04/2018 – Art Institute of California – San Diego Graduate Justin Woodward Named James Beard Award Nominee; 16/04/2018 – ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORP – APPOINTMENTS OF JOHN R. GARRETT AND PAUL WOODWARD TO BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability reported 995 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Honeywell invested in 25,003 shares. Country Financial Bank holds 59,323 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.04% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Csat Advisory Lp reported 19 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 21,288 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 20,627 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Com stated it has 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Retail Bank Of The West holds 0.19% or 3,608 shares in its portfolio. Fin Counselors has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). M&T Comml Bank invested in 0.01% or 6,036 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd has invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.31% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). World Investors invested in 0.36% or 3.25 million shares.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) by 19,280 shares to 121,595 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $12.25 million activity. Another trade for 16,990 shares valued at $1.53M was made by GENDRON THOMAS A on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 4,200 shares valued at $382,326 was sold by Sega Ronald M. $187,096 worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) shares were sold by Taylor Matthew Freeman. Preiss Chad Robert sold $1.26M worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 117,754 were accumulated by Westwood Holdings Gp. Georgia-based Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.14% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). 268,336 are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0.02% or 129,556 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Graybill Bartz & Assocs Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 30,450 shares. Glenmede Trust Communication Na stated it has 52 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 35,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Savant Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 54,700 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Trexquant Investment Lp accumulated 5,067 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company owns 29,713 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co holds 0.01% or 570 shares. 3,588 were reported by Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Rockland Trust Co holds 7,950 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0.06% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) or 394,940 shares.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 2.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.12 per share. WWD’s profit will be $71.44M for 25.19 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.