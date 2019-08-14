Crosslink Capital Cut Its Holding in Formfactor (FORM) by $1.00 Million as Stock Price Declined; Evergreen Capital Management Has Lifted Its Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Stake by $2.21 Million as Market Value Declined

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 35.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 184,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 699,317 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, up from 514,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 2.05M shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Formfactor (FORM) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 62,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The hedge fund held 430,959 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, down from 493,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Formfactor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 148,070 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 07/03/2018 – New FormFactor Probing System Dramatically Improves Throughput and Productivity; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 26c; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 07/03/2018 FormFactor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FormFactor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Systel To Launch New Fully Rugged Small Form Factor Mission Computer At Sea Air Space 2018 Exposition; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Rev $130M-$138M; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 07/03/2018 – FormFactor Showcases Advanced Test and Measurement Solutions at SEMICON China 2018; 22/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold FORM shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 67.64 million shares or 0.81% less from 68.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.14% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 25,105 shares. Ls Advsr has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 2,140 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 743 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Victory Capital Mgmt has 0.07% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 59,874 shares. 68,091 are owned by Sector Pension Inv Board. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Aperio Limited Liability Company holds 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) or 21,885 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 910,361 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,623 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs invested in 18,716 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Macroview Inv Management Ltd Liability Com holds 212 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 0.01% or 132,191 shares.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) by 19,280 shares to 121,595 shares, valued at $15.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “APEX Global Brands Announces Launch of Everyday California® at Tiendas Chedraui – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ritter Pharmaceuticals Appoints Esteemed Gastroenterologist Anthony J. Lembo, MD to its Medical Advisory Board – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Turkey, U.S. agree to form joint operation centre for Syria safe zone – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mizuho On EnLink Midstream: Permian Is Promising, But There’s Uncertainty In Oklahoma – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLP Consolidation Part 1: The Nearly Departed – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.