Crosslink Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Tableau Software (DATA); New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Lowered Cit Group (CIT) Stake by $14.74 Million as Shares Declined

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc analyzed 313,685 shares as the company's stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 3.42M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.01M, down from 3.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 466,789 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500.

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 19,280 shares as the company's stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 121,595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48 million, up from 102,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 72 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hollencrest Capital Management reported 2.59% stake. Crosslink holds 121,595 shares or 3.84% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 20,817 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.23% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 59,771 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.07% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 12,585 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management reported 2,919 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.01% or 15,590 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Finance owns 3,525 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp accumulated 0.03% or 6.80 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 20 shares.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6,970 shares to 58,970 shares, valued at $29.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 46,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,998 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.15 million for 8.54 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.