Crosslink Capital Boosted Tableau Software (DATA) Holding by $2.45 Million; Sina (SINA) Valuation Declined While Bank Of Montreal Lifted Position

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 130.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 6,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,929 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647,000, up from 4,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 403,912 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 41.95% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 19,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 121,595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48 million, up from 102,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $176.14. About 2.16M shares traded or 16.55% up from the average. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6,970 shares to 58,970 shares, valued at $29.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I3 Verticals Inc by 50,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383,804 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $116.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EA) by 67,100 shares to 2,900 shares, valued at $295,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap Inc (Put) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.98M shares, and cut its stake in Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR).

