Crosslink Capital Boosted Tableau Software (DATA) Holding By $18.38 Million; Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Sentiment Is 0.56

Crosslink Capital Inc increased Tableau Software (DATA) stake by 91.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Crosslink Capital Inc acquired 110,744 shares as Tableau Software (DATA)’s stock rose 40.41%. The Crosslink Capital Inc holds 232,339 shares with $38.57 million value, up from 121,595 last quarter. Tableau Software now has $14.80B valuation. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c

Middlefield Banc Corp (MBCN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.87, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 15 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 27 sold and trimmed equity positions in Middlefield Banc Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 946,871 shares, up from 924,121 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Middlefield Banc Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 18 Increased: 9 New Position: 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold DATA shares while 96 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 69.78 million shares or 5.52% less from 73.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.37% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Davidson reported 50,786 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust has 100 shares. Carlson Lp invested 1.95% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Highlander Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 250 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 219,456 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 4,124 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Gru owns 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 9,120 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,868 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 348,276 are held by Morgan Stanley. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 476,492 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.02% or 420,917 shares in its portfolio. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mgmt stated it has 2.92% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 633 shares.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “China Unicom reports August subscribers data – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does AECOM’s (NYSE:ACM) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equifax partners with Urjanet for alternative data – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “NYSE May Be Bigger, But Nasdaq Is Growing Faster – Forbes” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Joint Collaboration Delivers FinTech-like Capabilities for Credit Unions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.98 EPS, down 3.92% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MBCN’s profit will be $3.18M for 12.62 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Middlefield Banc Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.97% negative EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Middlefield Banc Corp. for 70,025 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 15,255 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc has 0.26% invested in the company for 97,248 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.23% in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,700 shares.

More notable recent Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Strong Sell Stocks for August 21st – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy These 5 Top Small Banks to Boost Portfolio Gains – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The Middlefield Banking Company Announces Additions to Leadership Team – Business Wire” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Middlefield Banc Corp. Returns Capital to Shareholders and Employees – Business Wire” with publication date: February 14, 2018.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail clients in northeastern and central Ohio. The company has market cap of $160.43 million. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts. It has a 12.37 P/E ratio. The firm offers operational, working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, residential, and mortgage loans; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and consumer installment loans to purchase automobiles and boats, as well as for home improvement and other personal expenditures.