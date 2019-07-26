Crosslink Capital Boosted Its Tableau Software (DATA) Stake by $2.45 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Hirtle Callaghan & Co Has Lowered Holding by $5.62 Million

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 19,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 121,595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48 million, up from 102,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $175.91. About 1.13M shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 29,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 37 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 29,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $207.87. About 10.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/05/2018 – Telegram says Apple has prevented it from updating since April; 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 27/03/2018 – Apple to Unveil New Education Products (Video); 24/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG PATENT INFRINGEMENT FIGHT STARTED IN 2011; 28/05/2018 – PC Authority: Apple plans to unlock more NFC abilities for four generations of iPhone; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Other Products Rev $3.95B; 27/04/2018 – Independent Business: #BREAKING – Bank of Ireland reveal Apple Pay and Android Pay are on the way for its customers:…; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Glob Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 50,000 shares for 5.07% of their portfolio. Glenview State Bank Dept invested in 6.17% or 76,059 shares. Private Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 2.82% or 83,451 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 1.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 191,227 shares. Kazazian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 33,369 shares or 8.8% of all its holdings. Dock Street Asset Management invested in 12.29% or 189,403 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 125,795 shares. Moreover, Asset Management Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 7.55% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Baxter Bros has 0.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Df Dent Company reported 31,745 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loews holds 0% or 1,300 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Llc Pa owns 27,981 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 41.99 million shares. Argentiere Cap Ag has invested 1.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by 7,547 shares to 155,419 shares, valued at $19.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO) by 50,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 897,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.51 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 25,241 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. South State Corp has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Optimum Invest Advsrs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Castleark Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 15,255 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Champlain Inv Ptnrs Ltd Com, Us-based fund reported 387,455 shares. Daiwa Group Inc stated it has 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Susquehanna Gp Llp stated it has 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has invested 0.04% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca), a California-based fund reported 9 shares. Hmi Limited Liability Company reported 19.64% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 5,469 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Crosslink Cap accumulated 121,595 shares or 3.84% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd owns 37 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 6,704 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 12,882 shares.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6,970 shares to 58,970 shares, valued at $29.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formfactor (NASDAQ:FORM) by 62,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,959 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).