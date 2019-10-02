Crosslink Capital Boosted Its Proofpoint (PFPT) Stake by $3.07 Million; Nwi Management LP Has Raised United Continental Holdings (UAL) Holding by $23.49 Million; Stock Rose

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 25,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 141,577 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.03 million, up from 115,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $128.59. About 986,159 shares traded or 55.12% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in United Continental Holdings (UAL) by 72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 645,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.47M, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in United Continental Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $87.84. About 1.95 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 24/05/2018 – UNITED REACHES RESOLUTION WITH OWNER OF DOG DIED IN PLANE: CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Dinner with the Queen: United Airlines MileagePlus Members Can Dine with Aviation Royalty; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO OSCAR MUNOZ COMMENTS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 19/04/2018 – United Airlines Receives “Best-of-the-Best” Award for Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Across All Communities; 05/03/2018 United Airlines replaces quarterly bonuses with a lottery, angering some employees; 13/03/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: HEARTBREAKING: A dog died on a United Airlines flight after being placed in the overheard bin…; 17/05/2018 – UAL’S LEVY LEAVING TO PURSUE ENTREPRENEURIAL OPPORTUNITIES; 18/04/2018 – UNITED: CHANGES TO SCOPE NOT INCLUDED IN THREE-YEAR PLANS; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 49,849 MLN VS 47,611 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 960,000 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $42.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 990,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.70M shares, and cut its stake in Equities (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 340,613 shares or 0.07% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 25,000 shares. Cooperman Leon G reported 1.16M shares or 6.03% of all its holdings. High Pointe Capital Lc stated it has 1.24% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Korea invested in 0.03% or 82,384 shares. 56,816 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk. Horizon Invs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,762 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 3.35% or 305,232 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Mgmt Ab invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Scotia Cap invested in 0.02% or 22,225 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 351,871 shares. First Dallas Securities holds 0.26% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 3,400 shares. Proffitt Goodson holds 37 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated owns 8,756 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 7,297 shares.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $438.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 290,970 shares to 133,843 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formfactor (NASDAQ:FORM) by 22,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,339 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold PFPT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Jennison Assocs Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 598,205 shares. Alps Advisors Incorporated, a Colorado-based fund reported 6,407 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Fmr Lc accumulated 1.53 million shares. 13 are owned by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Tremblant Capital has 513,720 shares. Avalon Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 2.29% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 5,263 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 72,070 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.07% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Keybank Association Oh reported 0.01% stake. 1,804 were reported by World Asset Mgmt. Citadel Advisors Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). 39,788 were reported by Next Century Growth Limited Liability Corp. Trust Communication Of Vermont owns 0.01% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 850 shares.