CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing businesses, CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrossAmerica Partners LP 17 0.27 N/A 0.17 101.20 Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 4 28.44 756.68M 0.29 17.97

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CrossAmerica Partners LP and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CrossAmerica Partners LP. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. CrossAmerica Partners LP’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossAmerica Partners LP 0.00% 4.8% 0.6% Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 17,564,531,104.92% 14% 4.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.41 beta means CrossAmerica Partners LP’s volatility is 41.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has a 0.3 beta and it is 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CrossAmerica Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CrossAmerica Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

CrossAmerica Partners LP and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CrossAmerica Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average target price and a 13.12% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.7% of CrossAmerica Partners LP shares and 3.9% of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares. CrossAmerica Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 26.8% of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CrossAmerica Partners LP -2.61% 6.19% -9.34% -4.44% -5.72% 18.64% Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. -5.27% 1.36% -1.14% -31.85% -12.14% -23.04%

For the past year CrossAmerica Partners LP has 18.64% stronger performance while Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has -23.04% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. beats CrossAmerica Partners LP.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The company also operates convenience stores. As of December 31, 2016, the company distributed motor fuel to approximately 1,200 sites located in 29 states. CrossAmerica GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP and changed its name to CrossAmerica Partners LP in October 2014. CrossAmerica Partners LP was founded in 1992 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, fuel distribution, and related businesses. It operates through five segments: Gas Distribution, Fuel Distribution, Chemicals, Storage, and Drugstores. The Gas Distribution segment distributes LPG to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, principally in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Fuel Distribution segment is involved in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants and related activities through a network of 7,563 Ipiranga service stations. The Chemicals segment produces ethylene oxide and its derivatives, as well as fatty alcohols, which are raw materials used in the home and personal care, agrochemical, paints, varnishes, and other industries. The Storage segment operates liquid bulk terminals, primarily in the Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Drugstores segment trades in pharmaceutical, hygiene, and beauty products through its own drugstore chain in the states of AmapÃ¡, CearÃ¡, MaranhÃ£o, ParÃ¡, ParaÃ­ba, Pernambuco, PiauÃ­, Rio Grande do Norte, SÃ£o Paulo, and Tocantins. Further, it provides specialty chemicals; and stores liquid bulk in six ports. The company also has operations in the United States, Mexico, Uruguay, and Venezuela. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.