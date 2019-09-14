CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Both CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) and Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrossAmerica Partners LP 17 0.27 N/A 0.17 101.20 Delek US Holdings Inc. 37 0.27 N/A 6.29 6.84

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Delek US Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CrossAmerica Partners LP. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. CrossAmerica Partners LP’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Delek US Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossAmerica Partners LP 0.00% 4.8% 0.6% Delek US Holdings Inc. 0.00% 31.4% 8.6%

Risk & Volatility

CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 1.41 beta, while its volatility is 41.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Delek US Holdings Inc. has a 1.62 beta which is 62.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CrossAmerica Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Delek US Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CrossAmerica Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

CrossAmerica Partners LP and Delek US Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CrossAmerica Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Delek US Holdings Inc. 1 2 1 2.25

Competitively the average price target of Delek US Holdings Inc. is $41, which is potential 14.33% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.7% of CrossAmerica Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Delek US Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.6% of CrossAmerica Partners LP shares. Comparatively, Delek US Holdings Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CrossAmerica Partners LP -2.61% 6.19% -9.34% -4.44% -5.72% 18.64% Delek US Holdings Inc. 4.21% 6.79% 20.4% 33.66% -18.33% 32.51%

For the past year CrossAmerica Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than Delek US Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Delek US Holdings Inc. beats CrossAmerica Partners LP.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The company also operates convenience stores. As of December 31, 2016, the company distributed motor fuel to approximately 1,200 sites located in 29 states. CrossAmerica GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP and changed its name to CrossAmerica Partners LP in October 2014. CrossAmerica Partners LP was founded in 1992 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated energy company that provides petroleum refining and transportation services. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates two refineries in Tyler, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas; and produces various petroleum-based products used in transportation and industrial markets. This segment offers a range of products, such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuels, liquefied petroleum gas, and natural gas liquids, as well as biodiesel blended products. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil and intermediate products, as well as markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It also offers crude oil and refined product transportation services; terminalling; and wholesale marketing services to third parties in Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas, as well as markets light products using third-party terminals. This segment owns or leases approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines, 366 miles of active refined product pipelines, 600-mile crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks with an aggregate of 7.3 million barrels of active shell capacity. The company serves oil companies, independent refiners and marketers, jobbers, distributors, utility and transportation companies, independent retail fuel operators, and the United States government. Delek US Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.