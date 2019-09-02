CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) and Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE). The two are both Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrossAmerica Partners LP 17 0.27 N/A 0.17 101.20 Adams Resources & Energy Inc. 35 0.07 N/A 1.59 20.52

In table 1 we can see CrossAmerica Partners LP and Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Adams Resources & Energy Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CrossAmerica Partners LP. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. CrossAmerica Partners LP’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Adams Resources & Energy Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of CrossAmerica Partners LP and Adams Resources & Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossAmerica Partners LP 0.00% 4.8% 0.6% Adams Resources & Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2.2%

Risk and Volatility

CrossAmerica Partners LP’s current beta is 1.41 and it happens to be 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Adams Resources & Energy Inc. on the other hand, has 0.84 beta which makes it 16.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CrossAmerica Partners LP is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Adams Resources & Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Adams Resources & Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CrossAmerica Partners LP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CrossAmerica Partners LP and Adams Resources & Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.7% and 39.9%. CrossAmerica Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CrossAmerica Partners LP -2.61% 6.19% -9.34% -4.44% -5.72% 18.64% Adams Resources & Energy Inc. -1.06% -5.86% -9.89% -18.63% -16.99% -15.71%

For the past year CrossAmerica Partners LP has 18.64% stronger performance while Adams Resources & Energy Inc. has -15.71% weaker performance.

Summary

Adams Resources & Energy Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors CrossAmerica Partners LP.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The company also operates convenience stores. As of December 31, 2016, the company distributed motor fuel to approximately 1,200 sites located in 29 states. CrossAmerica GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP and changed its name to CrossAmerica Partners LP in October 2014. CrossAmerica Partners LP was founded in 1992 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.