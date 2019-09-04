Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL) Shares Declined While Citigroup Has Cut Its Position; Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Market Valuation Rose While Rk Capital Management Boosted Its Holding

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 74.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 29,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The hedge fund held 68,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 39,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $126.92. About 354,137 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – UPDATED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem (sodium Oxybate); 11/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $2.98; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $6.60-$7.70; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $46M; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : BMO RAISES TO $201 FROM $199

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Crossamerica Partners Lp (CAPL) by 74.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 92,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 32,200 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $588,000, down from 124,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Crossamerica Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $600.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $17.42. About 26,168 shares traded. CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) has declined 5.72% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CAPL News: 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $554.6 MLN VS $469.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 19/04/2018 – DJ CrossAmerica Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAPL); 07/05/2018 – CAPL CUTS QTRLY DISTRIB. TO 52.50C/SHR FROM 62.75C, EST. 62.75C; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Cuts Quarter Dividend to 52.5c; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Takes Strategic Step to Reduce Further Dilution; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Announces Reduction in Qtrly Distribution; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS CUTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 07/05/2018 – REG-CrossAmerica Partners LP: Announces Reduction in Quarterly Distribution

Analysts await CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.15 per share. CAPL’s profit will be $7.92M for 18.93 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by CrossAmerica Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midstream Leads At Midpoint – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CrossAmerica Partners LP Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CrossAmerica Partners to Announce First Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on May 6 – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD AND CROSSAMERICA ANNOUNCE THE CLOSING OF THE FIRST TRANCHE IN A SERIES OF ASSET EXCHANGES – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IPO Preview: Lehigh Gas Partners LP – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 24, 2012.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 32,741 shares to 33,241 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 133,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) (NASDAQ:COST).

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 237,916 shares to 119,700 shares, valued at $9.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Del Taco Restaurants Inc by 230,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,587 shares, and cut its stake in Firstservice Corp New.