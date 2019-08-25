Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL) Holder Harvest Fund Advisors Lowered Position by $13.87 Million; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Stake in Donaldson (DCI) Trimmed by $25.70 Million as Share Price Declined

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crossamerica Partners Lp (CAPL) by 35.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 770,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.38 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.25 million, down from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crossamerica Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $604.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 70,923 shares traded or 1.38% up from the average. CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) has declined 5.72% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CAPL News: 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Takes Strategic Step to Reduce Further Dilution; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $554.6 MLN VS $469.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – REG-CrossAmerica Partners LP: Announces Reduction in Quarterly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Announces Reduction in Qtrly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – CAPL CUTS QTRLY DISTRIB. TO 52.50C/SHR FROM 62.75C, EST. 62.75C; 19/04/2018 – DJ CrossAmerica Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAPL); 20/03/2018 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In CrossAmerica Partners; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.06; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Cuts Quarter Dividend to 52.5c

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 23.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 513,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.51M, down from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 703,870 shares traded or 68.76% up from the average. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC – FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $0.83 LOWER THAN ADJUSTED EPS; 30/05/2018 – Tennis-Dimitrov survives Donaldson dogfight to reach third round; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON CO. REPORTS 5.6% DIV BOOST; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Expects Fiscal 2018 Capital Expenditures $100 Million-$110 Million; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON 3Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 52C; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES WILL INCREASE ABOUT 15 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH PRIOR FORECAST OF 13 TO 15 PERCENT; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR OPERATING MARGIN 13.8%-14.2%; 16/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Recognizes Patent Recipients and Inventor Award Winners; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 15 PCT

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 764,056 shares to 4.35 million shares, valued at $303.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 1.46 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 91,789 shares to 800,975 shares, valued at $48.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27,468 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Services Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.04% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 166,482 shares. Stanley reported 18,224 shares. 500 are held by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability. New York-based Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). 372,934 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Comerica National Bank stated it has 82,534 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource Inc has 3.30M shares. Stifel Finance owns 0.01% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 72,664 shares. 41,055 are held by Millennium Ltd Liability. Raymond James And Assoc invested in 0.01% or 147,165 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% or 169,006 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance invested 0.02% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). 35,632 were accumulated by Aperio Group Limited Liability. 11,393 were reported by Amp Invsts Limited.