CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) EPS Estimated At $0.18; Shorts at Grubhub (GRUB) Raised By 16.06%

Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) had an increase of 16.06% in short interest. GRUB’s SI was 14.17 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 16.06% from 12.21M shares previously. With 5.51 million avg volume, 3 days are for Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)’s short sellers to cover GRUB’s short positions. The SI to Grubhub Inc’s float is 17.98%. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $76.25. About 1.09M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

Analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) to report $0.18 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 1,700.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. CAPL’s profit would be $6.20M giving it 22.17 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 2,394 shares traded. CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) has declined 17.30% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP: REPORTS REDUCTION IN QTRLY DISTRIBUTI; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $554.6 MLN VS $469.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Announces Reduction in Qtrly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Cuts Quarter Dividend to 52.5c; 07/05/2018 – REG-CrossAmerica Partners LP: Announces Reduction in Quarterly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS CUTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 20/03/2018 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In CrossAmerica Partners; 07/05/2018 – CAPL CUTS QTRLY DISTRIB. TO 52.50C/SHR FROM 62.75C, EST. 62.75C; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.06

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company has market cap of $549.73 million. The firm operates through Wholesale and Retail divisions. It has a 95.57 P/E ratio. The firm also operates convenience stores.

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.95 billion. The firm connects approximately 50,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,100 cities. It has a 130.57 P/E ratio. It offers GrubHub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates GrubHub and Seamless Websites through grubhub.com and seamless.com.

Among 8 analysts covering GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. GrubHub had 13 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, January 28, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Friday, February 8. The stock of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, June 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, January 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 8 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, April 12.