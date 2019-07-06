CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) is a company in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CrossAmerica Partners LP has 33.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 50.60% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.6% of CrossAmerica Partners LP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.81% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have CrossAmerica Partners LP and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossAmerica Partners LP 0.00% 4.80% 0.60% Industry Average 4.22% 17.13% 7.43%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting CrossAmerica Partners LP and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CrossAmerica Partners LP N/A 17 92.17 Industry Average 436.92M 10.36B 15.93

CrossAmerica Partners LP has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio CrossAmerica Partners LP is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for CrossAmerica Partners LP and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CrossAmerica Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.09 3.00 2.49

The potential upside of the rivals is 54.47%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CrossAmerica Partners LP and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CrossAmerica Partners LP -1.92% -17.12% -9.2% -4.55% -17.3% 8.05% Industry Average 3.48% 7.74% 14.25% 12.85% 18.92% 34.95%

For the past year CrossAmerica Partners LP was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CrossAmerica Partners LP are 0.5 and 0.4. Competitively, CrossAmerica Partners LP’s rivals have 1.41 and 0.91 for Current and Quick Ratio. CrossAmerica Partners LP’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CrossAmerica Partners LP.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.49 shows that CrossAmerica Partners LP is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CrossAmerica Partners LP’s rivals are 31.48% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

CrossAmerica Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CrossAmerica Partners LP’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors CrossAmerica Partners LP.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The company also operates convenience stores. As of December 31, 2016, the company distributed motor fuel to approximately 1,200 sites located in 29 states. CrossAmerica GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP and changed its name to CrossAmerica Partners LP in October 2014. CrossAmerica Partners LP was founded in 1992 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.